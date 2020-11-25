News

Senate seat: APC asks court to compel police probe of forgery against Gbadamosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the police to investigate forgery and perjury claims against the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the December 5 Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi.
The motion dated November 24, 2020, filed by its lawyer, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), has the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and Gbadamosi as first and second respondents respectively.
In the motion, APC is seeking five reliefs from the court. These include: an order granting leave to the party to apply for the issuance of a writ of mandamus to compel the IGP “to discharge its public duty to investigate Gbadamosi for the allegations of forgery, perjury, fraud and failure to participate in the one-year mandatory National youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme.
“A declaration that the allegations against Gbadamosi as contained in APC’s November 11, 2020, petition to the IGP regarding Gbadamosi’s Form EC9 and CF001 submitted to the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), “are offences under Sections 465, 467 and 117 of the Criminal Code Act 2004 and the NYSC Act for which the 1st Defendant ought to investigate and prosecute the 2nd Defendant.
“A declaration that an order of mandamus ought to be issued in the peculiar circumstances of this suit against the 1st Defendant for the investigation and prosecution of the 2nd Defendant.”
The motion was supported with an affidavit sworn to by the Assistant Legal Adviser at APC’s Lagos office, Abimbola Ladigbolu.

