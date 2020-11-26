Politics

Senate seat: APC’s Abiru files N1bn libel suit against PDP media director

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the December 5 senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, has filed a N1billion libel suit against the media director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the poll, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse.
Abiru, in a suit marked ID/ADR/1608/2020, filed through his lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), at a Lagos High Court in Ikeja, accused Pearse of causing malicious falsehood to be published and circulated against him on social media and the website of a news platform.
In his statement of claims dated November 20 Abiru averred that on October 4, 2020, his attention was drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media platforms, titled: ‘Why Adetokunbo Mukail Abiru must be disqualified from 31st October 2020 Lagos East senatorial race.’
The publication, allegedly by Pearse, was said to have described Abiru as having the reputation of a rogue banker under whose watch Skye Bank collapsed.
“Today, Polaris Bank customers and shareholders are accusing him of fraud. His customers at the bank have convicted him of financial misconduct in the court of public opinion,” the publication alleged.
Abiru said Pearse “published, authorised the publication and/or caused to be published the words complained of knowing they were false, or recklessly as to their truth or falsity.”
He averred that “Pearse had calculated that the benefit to him as the campaign director of the claimant’s opposition political party would outweigh any compensatory damages the claimant may be entitled to.”
Abiru averred further that he was a “highly reputable member of the society who has achieved professional and political success culminating into his nomination by APC to contest the bye-elections.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra 2021: PDP will exceed development expectations if elected –Azubogu

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Member of the Federal House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Engr Chris Emeka Azubogu, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), is positioned to advance Anambra State development, if elected into power in 2021.   The federal lawmaker stated this in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, recently, […]
Politics

Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Pols (pix:Ologbondiyan) Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the defection […]
Politics

Appointment of justices: Senate clarifies exclusion of S’East

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the clarification by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, on the exclusion of the South-East from the recent nomination of additional justices of the Supreme Court Recently, the National Judicial Council (NJC) selected eight jurists and forwarded their names to President Muhammadu Buhari for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: