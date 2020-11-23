Politics

Senate seat: Lagos APC accuses PDP candidate of ‘WAEC certificate forgery’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has sought for the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the December 5 senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi.

 

In a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1659/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, through its lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the APC alleged that Gbadamosi committed perjury and falsification of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificates in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

The PDP candidate and INEC were joined as co-defendants in the suit.
In the suit, APC claimed that the PDP candidate made false declarations on oath regarding his work experience and did not participate in the one-year mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC programme), among other infractions.

 

The party is praying the court for six reliefs, among which is a declaration that Gbadamosi’s June 1985 WAEC Certificate with No: NGSG 228391 presented to INEC “in support of his qualification to contest election to the office of the Governor of Lagos State in the 2019 election containing results and subjects materially different from that contained on the official website of the West African Examination Council {“WAEC”}, is a forged Certificate.

 

It also prayed that by virtue of Section 66 (1) (i) of the Constitution, Gbadamosi, “having submitted a forged WAEC Certificate to INEC, containing results and subjects materially different from that contained on the official website of WAEC, to contest the forthcoming 2020 Lagos East Senatorial District bye-elections, is not qualified for election into the Senate.”

 

The party also sought an order disqualifying Gbadamosi from contesting in the Senate race on the ground of alleged submission of a forged result to INEC.

