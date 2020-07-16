Senate seeks age review for Nigerian job seekers

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, to review the age limit for job seekers in Nigeria. That is to allow competent applicants to be employed by government establishments.

The Senate made the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East). Raising the motion, Gobir cited Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, noting that recruitment requirements of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other private bodies which set age barriers “inadvertently excluded and marginalized skillful and competent prospective applicants from participating in such exercises”.

He further said: “Due to the high unemployment rate in the country, many graduates spend up to 10 years seeking employment and this puts them in a disadvantaged position by no fault of theirs. “Many individuals resort to falsifying their ages, all in a bid to fall within the required age limit for them to be gainfully employed.

“This development, where a person believes he is unemployable can lead them to embracing criminal activities and further increase the growing crime rate and insecurity in the country.” Contributing, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South), drew the attention of his colleagues to the Federal Government’s embargo on employment over 13 years ago. According to him, the embargo period must be factored into the review of age limit by the Ministry of Labour and Productivity for prospective job seekers in the country.

