News

Senate seeks age review for Nigerian job seekers

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, to review the age limit for job seekers in Nigeria. That is to allow competent applicants to be employed by government establishments.

The Senate made the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East). Raising the motion, Gobir cited Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, noting that recruitment requirements of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other private bodies which set age barriers “inadvertently excluded and marginalized skillful and competent prospective applicants from participating in such exercises”.

He further said: “Due to the high unemployment rate in the country, many graduates spend up to 10 years seeking employment and this puts them in a disadvantaged position by no fault of theirs. “Many individuals resort to falsifying their ages, all in a bid to fall within the required age limit for them to be gainfully employed.

“This development, where a person believes he is unemployable can lead them to embracing criminal activities and further increase the growing crime rate and insecurity in the country.” Contributing, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South), drew the attention of his colleagues to the Federal Government’s embargo on employment over 13 years ago. According to him, the embargo period must be factored into the review of age limit by the Ministry of Labour and Productivity for prospective job seekers in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDE laments Nigeria’s unemployment rate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

National Directorate of Employment (NDE), yesterday said unemployment remained serious threat in Nigeria. Director-General of the NDE, Dr. Mohammed Argungu stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during the flag-off of empowerment of 1,130 women and youths of the state under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme MEES) of the federal government. The beneficiaries were […]
News

COVID-19: Many govt houses on lockdown

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Uchenna Inya, Dominic Adewole, Cephas Iorhemen and Stephen Olufemi Oni, Igbeaku Orji and Musa Pam T he hustle and bustle which normally attends government houses across the country is absent. No thanks to the coronavirus which is affecting governors, their close family members, spouses and aides, to mention a few. Sunday […]
News

649 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours — highest recovery rate

Posted on Author Reporter

*As NCDC confirms 626 new cases For the first time in weeks, the number of persons discharged in one day exceeded the figure of new cases recorded across the country. This is the highest rate of recoveries recorded in Nigeria with 649 people discharged within 24 hours. The new figure was given by the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: