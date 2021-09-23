Senate seeks end to 15-year-old blackout in Ondo South

The Senate yesterday endorsed a motion seeking an end to a 15-year-old power blackout in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State. Senator Nicholas Olubukola Tofowomo (Ondo South), who move the motion during plenary, said several towns in the district, including Okitu-pupa, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Irele and Idigbo, had been without electricity for years. Tofowomo, who described the situation as unfortunate, said 90 percent of the people had been deprived of electricity supply since 2007 which is about 15 years of uninterrupted darkness. “The situation is embarrassing and despicable because I continue to wonder if Ondo South is part of Nigeria because suffering from electricity blackout for about 15 years has grounded many economic activities in the district,” he said. The lawmaker expressed concern that a senatorial district suffering from power supply generates electricity in Omotosho Power Station in Okitipupa Local Government Area with a capacity of 512.8MW and 451MW Net since 2005 without the people of the council and a large percentage of people from Ondo South benefiting from the distribution.

Like this: Like Loading...