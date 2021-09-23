News

Senate seeks end to 15-year-old blackout in Ondo South

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday endorsed a motion seeking an end to a 15-year-old power blackout in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State. Senator Nicholas Olubukola Tofowomo (Ondo South), who move the motion during plenary, said several towns in the district, including Okitu-pupa, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Irele and Idigbo, had been without electricity for years. Tofowomo, who described the situation as unfortunate, said 90 percent of the people had been deprived of electricity supply since 2007 which is about 15 years of uninterrupted darkness. “The situation is embarrassing and despicable because I continue to wonder if Ondo South is part of Nigeria because suffering from electricity blackout for about 15 years has grounded many economic activities in the district,” he said. The lawmaker expressed concern that a senatorial district suffering from power supply generates electricity in Omotosho Power Station in Okitipupa Local Government Area with a capacity of 512.8MW and 451MW Net since 2005 without the people of the council and a large percentage of people from Ondo South benefiting from the distribution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Belly fat signals serious health crisis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Canadian and Iranian researchers have warned that excess fat in the abdomen — called belly fat — is associated with a higher risk of death than overall body fat. The researchers found that gaining weight around the mid-section may also signal the start of a serious health crisis. They published their findings in the British […]
News

Out-of-school-children: Sokoto enrolls 75,650, establishes 1,513 learning centres

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Soko to

The Sokoto State government said it has established 1,513 learning centres and enrolled 75,650 out-ofschool children in the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this at the launching of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) at the Government House, Sokoto.   The breakdown, according to him, indicated that there had been an enrollment of […]
News

Nursing & Midwifery Council Of Nigeria Calabar Zonal Office Commissioned By Secretary General /Registrar Of Council Alh. Farouk Umar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With a strong desire to ensure that CRS continue to stand tall in the health sector of Nigeria, amongst other numerous records breaking achievements of the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade’s administration through his workaholic and dynamic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, the State now has a Zonal Office which will bring core Nursing administration to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica