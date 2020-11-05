News

Senate seeks end to Buhari’s medical tourism

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

The Senate has asked the State House officials to stop President Muhammadu Buhari and other Presidency officials from embarking on medical trips abroad.

To achieve this, the apex legislative chamber asked the State House authorities to do everything within their jurisdiction to upgrade the State House Clinic and make it functional for the use of the President and others beginning from this year.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs gave the admonition when the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, appeared before it to defend the 2021 budget of the unit.

Umar had presented a budget of N19.7 billion for 2021, out of which N1.3 billion was proposed for the State House Clinic.

Commenting on the proposal, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah, said that the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic.

He, however, insisted that the President and other top officials of his government should stop going abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the budget defence, the Permanent Secretary assured the lawmakers that necessary steps would be taken to meet medical needs of the President and other top officials as soon as the budget was approved.

