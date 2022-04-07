News

Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana

The Senate yesterday urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to liaise with the Ghanaian Government to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries to prevent the maltreatment of Nigerians entering Ghana. This was contained in the recommendations of the upper chamber after it considered a report by the Joint Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); Primary Health and Communicable Diseases and Foreign Affairs.

The report was on the motion; “The Urgent Need To Conduct Investigation On The Allegation of Fake COVID-19 Test Results Being Used To Defraud Nigerians In Ghana; And The Obtainment Of Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards.” Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, in his presentation, recalled that the investigation was necessitated by allegations that the Ghanaian authorities diagnosed Nigerians who travelled to their country of testing positive for COVID-19 even after testing negative in Nigeria.

He said it was alleged further that Nigerian travellers to the country were committed to isolation for two weeks at N70, 000 equivalent daily, an amount running into millions of naira. He disclosed that investigations showed that Nigerians were possibly exploited at the Ghana International Airport going by explanations by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID- 19. According to the lawmaker, the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while appearing before the investigative panel, explained that Ghana conducts Rapid-Ag testing on arrival at the airport, which has less sensitivity and specificity compared to the PCR test done in Nigeria.

 

