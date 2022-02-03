News

Senate seeks legal framework for National Social Security

A bill seeking to empower vulnerable Nigerians with social security benefits yesterday passed the second reading at the senate. The bill, sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, seeks to establish the National Social Security Commission (NASSCOM) that would regulate, manage and administer social security benefits to eligible Nigerians. The proposal titled: ‘Nigerian Social Security Commission (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2022 (SB 899),’ will also provide a safety net for poor, weak and vulnerable Nigerians.

In his lead debate, Omo- Agege explained that out of the nine domains listed in the Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No. 102) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which Nigeria is a signatory to, only employment injury benefit was statutorily covered in the country.

 

