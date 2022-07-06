Senate seeks more support for AMCON’s debt recovery

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, has reiterated that the National Assembly will continually support the debt recovery efforts of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), stating that the support has become critical because the Corporation remains a strategic national institution that plays an important and pivotal role in helping to stabilise the economy. Sani spoke at a one-day retreat held recently at the Zuma Rock Resort in Niger State. The retreat was themed: “Asset Recovery as a Tool for Enhanced Growth and Stability of the Banking Sector Sustaining the Impact and Bridging the Challenges of AMCON.” AMCON is saddled with the tough assignment of recovering nearly N5 trillion owed the country by debtors who, according to a statement by the Corporation, use all kinds of legal technicalities to stall repayment. Sani, who was represented by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, however, commended the management of AMCON for remaining resolute.

