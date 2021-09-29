Senate seeks N300bn intervention for deplorable roads in Niger State

The Senate, yesterday, implored the Federal Government to urgently provide N300 billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction of highly deplorable federal roads in Niger State. This call however, coincided with the directive by the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to contractors already assigned for fixing of the roads to move to sites im-mediately.

The Deputy Chief Whip and Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District, Aliyu Sabi, brought the deplorable state of Trunk A roads in the state stretching over 2,000 kilometres, to the attention of Senators through a motion of urgent public importance.

Sabi, who anchored his motion on Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders, lamented that due to bad conditions of the roads, articulated vehicle drivers used their trucks to block the roads from Friday last week to early hours of yesterday, with attendant untold hardships on other road users. He explained that Niger State has the longest federal road network of 2,263km out of a total of 32,000km of national federal roads network.

