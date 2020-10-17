News

Senate seeks Pakistan’s support for Nigeria’s defence industry

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged Pakistan to assist Nigeria in building the capacity of her defence industry to deliver state – of – the – art military hardware and other defence equipment needed in the 21st century.

Lawan made the appeal on Friday while receiving a delegation of the Senate of Pakistan which visited him to seek Nigeria’s support for the candidature of the Chairman of the Pakistani Senate for the Presidency of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Lawan expressed appreciation to Pakistan for its assistance in the area of training and supply of weapons to the Nigeria Armed Forces to boost the fight against insurgency and other security challenges.

