Senate seeks to establish Industrial Development Authority

The senate yesterday passed for a second reading a bill that seeks to establish the Nigerian Industrial Development Authority. While leading the debate on the floor during plenary, sponsor of the bill, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC-Niger East), said the proposed legislation would help to diversify the economy and address the fundamental infrastructural impediments hindering production activities in the country. Musa said the proposed law would also move the country beyond selling raw materials to a more value-added processing and manufacturing one, create jobs, generate wealth, boost exports and broaden the tax base.

He said: “Since the early sixties, abundant oil and gas resources have brought billions of dollars into the coffers of the country leading to a neglect of other sectors which traditionally provided employment for about 40 per cent of the population and a nascent manufacturing industry. “Revenues from oil have hampered efforts to diversify the economy, leading to economic stagnation and recently economic recession that has brought about this legislation”.

