Senate seeks to remove CBN Gov as Board Chairman

The Senate, Tuesday, took a major step in its bid to remove the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Chairman of the Board of the bank, in order to whittle the powers of the head of the apex bank.

The CBN Act No. 7 of 2007 makes any incumbent governor of the apex banking institution to also serve as the Chairman of its Board.

However, in a bull sponsored by Senator Umar Sadiq Suleiman (APC, Kwara North), which scaled second reading, the Senate seeks for appointment of a person other than a sitting CBN Governor to be the Chairman of the Board.

Also, the apex legislative Chamber, through the bill, seeks to divest the Board of CBN, powers of determining and fixing salaries and allowances of its members and considering and approving the annual budget of the bank.

In his lead debate on the bill titled: “A bill for an Act to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act No. 7 of 2007 to enable the appointment of a person other than the Governor as the Chairmen of the board”, Senator Umar said that apex banks all over the world had different persons as Chief Executive and Chairman of Board.

“This bill as clearly stated, seeks to divest the Governor of the CBN, chairmanship of the Board as obtainable in other countries of the world. A different person with requisite qualification and required knowledge on monetary and financial policies should be made Chairman of the Board.

“Separation of the two positions will enable any sitting CBN Governor to focus more on fiscal and monetary policies than politics of the institution,” he said.

Senators like James Manager (PDP Delta South) Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South), among others; however, opposed the bill but counter submissions made by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers South), among others, ensured that the bill scaled second reading.

Senator Apiafi, said that the intended amendment was very necessary in view of the way the incumbent CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, was branded as contestant for the Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in May this year.

“The CBN governor went out of his way to contest for presidency while in office in the 2022 presidential primary election. This would not happen anywhere in the world, given that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials were expected to be kept in the bank.

“Godwin Emefiele having attempted to contest presidency has made Nigerians to lose confidence in the bank storing the INEC materials,” she said.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, however, cautioned Senators to focus on the proposed amendment rather than dabbling into the alleged attempt by the CBN Governor to contest for Presidency as that wasn’t part of the general principles of the bill.

He thereafter, put the bill for voice votes for second reading, and it secured approval of majority of the Senators, making him to mandate the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to work on it and report back in four weeks.

