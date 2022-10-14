Senate seeks to upgrade Diaspora Commission to Ministry

The Senate, yesterday, expressed its desire to upgrade the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to a Ministry, so as to be able to meet it’s obligations to millions of citizens in other countries of the world. The Senate Committee on the Diaspora and Nongovernmental Organisations made the expression when it had an interactive session with the officials of the NIDCOM, led by its Chairman, Abike Dabiri- Erewa. During the session, Dabiri-Erewa told the committee that the agency was having serious challenges in meeting with it’s mandate as a result of inadequate funding. She told the lawmakers that her office was finding it difficult to help some Nigerians in critical situation in foreign countries because there were no provisions for foreign trips for her officials.

