Senate seeks to upgrade Diaspora Commission to Ministry

The Senate, yesterday, expressed its desire to upgrade the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to a Ministry, so as to be able to meet it’s obligations to millions of citizens in other countries of the world. The Senate Committee on the Diaspora and Nongovernmental Organisations made the expression when it had an interactive session with the officials of the NIDCOM, led by its Chairman, Abike Dabiri- Erewa. During the session, Dabiri-Erewa told the committee that the agency was having serious challenges in meeting with it’s mandate as a result of inadequate funding. She told the lawmakers that her office was finding it difficult to help some Nigerians in critical situation in foreign countries because there were no provisions for foreign trips for her officials.
Related Articles
Clark: Kano naval base project, ill-conceived, waste of resources
* Says there must be limit to nepotism, parochialism Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, Monday, condemned the move by the Federal Government to set up a Naval Base in Kano State, describing the project as a waste of resources and the height of nepotism and parochialism. The Chief of Naval […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCDC: 138 NYSC members test positive for COVID-19
FG to impose 6-month travel ban on 300 defaulters The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 138 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had so far tested positive to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this at the briefing of Presidential Task […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCAA cautions pilots, others over hazardous weather
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned all pilots over severe thunderstorms and other hazardous weather, whch hamper flight operations especially now that the rainy season is here. This warning is a follow up to the Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 31 addressed to all pilots and airline operators and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)