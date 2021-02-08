Senate: Service Chiefs, ambassadorial nominees, others take centre stage at resumption

As the Senate resumes plenary today, there are indications that the apex legislative Chamber will be occupied with the confirmation of the new Service Chiefs and the ex-Service Chiefs, who were nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointments as non-career ambassadors.

This is even as the bills on Constitution amendment may suffer serious setback in terms of consideration and possible passage by both Chambers of the National Assembly following delay in the process being caused by frequent and extension of recess by the apex Parliament.

President Buhari had on 26th January, 2021 appointed new Service Chiefs to replace those he appointed in 2015, whose tenure of office expired, resulting in public outcry for their removal since the security situation in the country yesterdaydeteriorated under them.

Accordingly, Major-General Leo Irabor, replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, replaced Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff, Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, replaced Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

