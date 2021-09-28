Sports

Senate set to pass NSC Bill

…Upper Chamber also prepares work on NFF Bill

 

The National Sports Commission is set to make a return as the bill seeking its re-establishment enters third reading in the Senate.

 

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba, in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph confirmed that the Upper Chamber will commence work on the third reading soon.

 

He said the commission is likely going to see its return, saying the legal backing will necessitate the revamp of the sports sector.

 

“We are happy about the way the bill is going; it has passed the second reading, we have conducted the public hearing and it is set for the third reading this September.

 

“The good thing is that during the reading all the stakeholders agreed that the return of the commission is not only desirable but necessary so as to move the sport sector forward.

 

“So, we are going to start the work on the third reading and hopefully pass it for the assent of Mr President,” he said.

 

Similarly, Ogba revealed that they have commenced work on the Nigeria Football Federation bill which was passed by the Eighth Assembly but not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

“We passed it in the Eighth Assembly but the President did not assent to it but we hope he will look at it once this Assembly pass it. We are working on that bill too,” he said.

