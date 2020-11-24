News

Senate spokesman proffers solutions to ethnic problems

The spokesman of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has called for the adoption of parliamentary system of government, among others, to solve the current ethnic agitations in Nigeria.

 

He also suggested creation of state police to solve security problem and economic productivity to encourage diversification of the economy and implementation of pragmatic policies to stimulate economic growth.

 

The Senator representing Osun Central spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of  2020 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Osun State Council, Osogbo.

 

Speaking on “Tackling Ethnic Agitations and Dichotomy in Nigeria,” Basiru opined that the failure of the present system of government to address the needs of each ethnic groups has been the major reasons for the agitations by ethnic nationalities.

 

He said, “the recurring agitations by ethnic nationalities, particularly for political restructuring, clearly demonstrate the failure of current “federal” system enshrined in the1999 Constitution to adequately address the yearnings and aspirations of the various ethnic groups.”

