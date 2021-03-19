News

Senate summons AGoF over unaudited NIS accounts

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday summoned the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Aghughu Arhotomhenia to appear before it on Tuesday next week, over the apparent refusal of his office to audit the accounts of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) since 2017. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), gave the directive when the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Mohammed Babandede, appeared before the committee members at the National Assembly.

The committee is currently conducting an investigation into remittances of internally generated revenue(IGR) and 1% Stamp Duty on all contracts by MDAs into the Consolidated Revenue Fund. In the course of the investigative hearing, Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako had disclosed to the committee that his agency had not received the audited accounts of NIS since 2017 contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 among other infractions.

In a response to the issue, Babandede stated that there have been no guidelines from Auditor General’s Office despite repeated official requests from the agency. The Immigration boss further disclosed that the revenue generating operations of the agency is under a public -private partnership(PPP) arrangement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIRSAL doles out N500m to North-East farmers

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

In a bid to boost the Federal Government’s efforts at restoring socioeconomic activities in the North-East region, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has doled out over N500million to 2,987 maize farmers in Borno State.   The facility, which will get to the farmers as essential supplies, structuring, training and supervision […]
News

Orlu military raid: ‘2nd Nigeria/Biafra war has begun’ – IPOB

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Thursday’s military raid of Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo State marked the beginning of the ‘second Nigeria/Biafra war’. IPOB which made the declaration in a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, said that Nigeria had officially declared war […]
News

GOV IKPEAZU CONDOLES WITH GOV EMMANUEL OVER STATE PDP CHAIRMAN, ORS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Lauds Governor Emmanuel’s Industrialisation Drive Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State his Abia State counterpart, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who was in the State to condole with the government and people over the demise of some of their prominent citizens including the former military governor, Otuekong Idongesit Nakanga, and the State Chairman of Peoples Democratic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica