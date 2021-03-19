Senate summons AGoF over unaudited NIS accounts

The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday summoned the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Aghughu Arhotomhenia to appear before it on Tuesday next week, over the apparent refusal of his office to audit the accounts of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) since 2017. Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), gave the directive when the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Mohammed Babandede, appeared before the committee members at the National Assembly.

The committee is currently conducting an investigation into remittances of internally generated revenue(IGR) and 1% Stamp Duty on all contracts by MDAs into the Consolidated Revenue Fund. In the course of the investigative hearing, Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako had disclosed to the committee that his agency had not received the audited accounts of NIS since 2017 contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 among other infractions.

In a response to the issue, Babandede stated that there have been no guidelines from Auditor General’s Office despite repeated official requests from the agency. The Immigration boss further disclosed that the revenue generating operations of the agency is under a public -private partnership(PPP) arrangement.

Like this: Like Loading...