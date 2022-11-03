News Top Stories

Senate summons Finance minister over N147bn power project

Posted on

The Senate Committee on Power yesterday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, to explain why N147 billion was included in the capital project of the Ministry of Power. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswan, issuedthe summons during the budget defence of the Ministry of Power, claiming that the committee could not explain how the fund for the Bilateral/Multilateral project in the power sector was being expended. According to Suswan, the actual capital budget of the Ministry of Power for the 2023 fiscal year is N44 billion, while N147 billion is meant for bilateral and multilateral projects.

The former Benue State governor said: “We can’t explain how they are expended. You can’t lay your hand on the projects; we cannot oversight them, and the Ministry of Power does not know about it. We are inviting the Minister of Finance to come and explain to us, the money has been put in the budget year in, year out.” The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, had presented a budget of N250 billion when he appeared to defend the estimate for the 2023 fiscal year. In another development, the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) yesterday queried the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly spending N1.5 billion for the recruitment of 5,000 personnel in 2021. While carrying out an investigation on the alleged expenditure, the committee noted that the N1.5 billion was collected through Service Wide Votes (SWV) by NDLEA.

The committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide investigating the expenditure on Service Wide Votes, wondered how the agency could spend the huge amount on the recruitment of 5,000 personnel. However, the Director of Finance and Accounts for NDLEA, Abdullahi Shittu, who represented the chairman of the agency, claimed that part of the money was used to renovate the building at the training camp of the establishment.

 

