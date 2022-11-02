Senate summons finance minister over N147bn power project

The Senate Committee on Power Wednesday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, to explain why N147 billion was included in the capital project of the Ministry of Power.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswan, issued the summons during the budget defence of the Ministry of Power, claiming that the committee could not explain how the fund for the Bilateral/Multilateral project in the power sector was being expended.

According to Suswan, the actual capital budget of the Ministry of Power for the 2023 fiscal year is N44 billion, while N147 billion is meant for bilateral and multilateral projects.

The former Benue State governor said: “We can’t explain how they are expended. You can’t lay your hand on the projects; we cannot oversight them, and the Ministry of Power does not know about it. We are inviting the Minister of Finance to come and explain to us, the money has been put in the budget year in, year out.”

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, had presented a budget of N250 billion when he appeared to defend the estimate for the 2023 fiscal year.

