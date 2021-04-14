Senate summons Minister of Finance, AGF over N7.5bn withdrawal

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over alleged secrete withdrawals.

According to the Senate Panel, the two public servants allegedly withdrew secretly N7.5 billion from the two percent National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) Levy Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the report of the Auditor-General, which was being considered by the Committee, chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the first N3.8 billion was withdrawn in two installments of N2.8 billion in 2005 and N1 billion in 2006.

The second installment being N3.7 billion, the report said, was withdrawn between March – December 2000 in three separate payments of N725 million, N1 billion and N2 billion.

When the Committee asked the NADDC Director-General, Aliyu Jelani, about the withdrawal, he said that the money was withdrawn without the knowledge of the agency.

He also noted that the agency had been writing to the Accountant-General and the Ministry of Finance on the need to refund the money but there was no response.

Angered by this development, Committee therefore, resolved to summon the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation to give explanation on the withdrawal.

Like this: Like Loading...