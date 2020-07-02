Senate summons minister, others over revenue leakages

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to block the country’s revenue loss from money laundering, tax evasion by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, proceeds of corruption and other criminal activities involving illicit financial flows.

The Senate took the decision following the consideration of a motion on “the need to review the domestic legal framework against illicit Financial Flows and to consider the creation of a Tax Amnesty for the voluntary repatriation of funds to Nigeria” sponsored by Senator Gershom Bassey.

Consequently, the Chamber resolved to invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the heads of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Commission (ICPC).

These public office holders are to brief the Senate Committees on Finance, Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on measures being sought to curb revenue loss and tax evasion and money laundering activities.

Also to be invited are the heads of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU); the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM); Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), among other relevant institutions.

The Chamber mandated these Committees to investigate illicit financial flows, calling for an appraisal of FIRS current framework for tracing, identifying, preventing and sanctioning cross-border tax evasion and other illicit financial outflows.

The Senate also mandated the committees to come up with a holistic legislative framework on how to repatriate lost revenues due to illicit financial flows, mitigate such future unabated flows and provide an efficiency strategy for the reinvestment of repatriated resources into the Nigerian economy.

