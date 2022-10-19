News

Senate summons N’Delta minister over alleged plot to divert NDDC’s N480bn funds

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate has summoned Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Umana Okon Umana over the alleged plot to divert the N480 billion intervention funds belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This followed a petition against the Umana being investigated by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions chaired by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central).

Akinyelure, who addressed a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said the fund is with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said the petitioner claimed that the minister had perfected plans to seek presidential approval to collect the money under the guise that it would be spent on special projects.

Akinyelure said: “There is N480 billion in a CBN account. Umana Umana is said to have perfected ways to present some new projects to President Muhammadu Buhari to approve it for him to start using the money to implement projects that are not appropriated by the National Assembly.

 

Our Reporters

