News Top Stories

Senate summons NICON, Lasaco over N17.4bn pension fund

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, summoned NICON Insurance Plc, Lasaco Assurance    AIICO Insurance and others over failure to remit N17.4 billion pension fund to Pension Transactional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

 

The Senate issued the summon based on the 2016 report of the Auditor-General, which revealed nonremittance.

 

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, had informed the lawmakers that PTAD took over the assets and liabilities of the defunct pension offices without a formal handing over.

 

She said: “On taking over, the directorate wrote all underwriters to make returns and remit whatever amount is in their    custody into a CBN dedicated account. Some of the underwriters responded to the request while some did not.

 

“The bank certificate of balances, accounting statements, three years finan-cial statements and policy files requested by the federal auditor were not handed over to PTAD at the time of consolidation.

 

“It is worthy to note that the amount stated, N17.4 billion, comprised cash, securities and properties from the nine insurance underwriters as a result of the letter PTAD sent to them.

 

This figure represents the claims by the underwriters with regards to their indebtedness.

 

“In order to ascertain the true position of legacy funds in custody of underwriters, the directorate appointed a consultant in 2018, which carried out forensic audit of nine out 12 of the insurance underwriters and produced final report on the recovery of the legacy funds and assets for PTAD.

 

“The insurance companies are presently disputing the report of the forensic audit and some of them are presently subjects of litigation.”

 

The three insurance companies that are in court with PTAD are Standard Life Alliance Assurance, NICON Insurance and Niger Insurance.

 

Others that are not in court with PTAD are AIICO Insurance, Custodian Life Assurance Ltd., Nigerian Life & Provident Company Ltd., Custodian Life Assurance and African Alliance and Lasaco Assurance Plc.

 

They are all expected to appear before the committee next week Thursday based on the resolution of the committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Matt Andrews on making it big during the 2008 financial crisis and more

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Real estate investment is currently considered to be a smart addition to any portfolio, with industrial real estate investments currently being touted as the hot ticket for any investor to put their money behind. But a little under 13 years ago, the real estate market was being described as a hellscape that was sucking the […]
News

JUST IN: Terrorist attack in France

Posted on Author Reporter

International news outlets are reporting a terrorist attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the French city of Nice. Although the reports are still sketchy, it is being said that a knife was involved and the assailant has been apprehended. The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin is said to be holding a crisis meeting over […]
News

Youth day: Anambra empowers 700 youths in 2 years – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Anambra State Government yesterday said it has trained and empowered no fewer than 700 youths in two years. Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, said this at a pre- World Youth Day celebration media briefing in Awka yesterday. Obiekezie explained that the youths were trained under the state’s “One Youth, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica