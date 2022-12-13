News

Senate summons NIRSALS over loan disbursement

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate yesterday summoned the management of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), over alleged uneven disbursement of loans.

A Senate ad-hoc committee on uneven disbursement of loans, grants, interventions in the six-geopolitical zones of the country by Nigeria’s development banks, summoned the agency at  the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, during its meeting on the matter.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East, APC) gave the directive when the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador, Mariam Katagum, appeared before the committee. Angered by the absence of NIRSAL following repeated invitations, Musa said whether the managing director was there or  not, the management of the agency must appear before the committee on Thursday.

Supporting the position of the chairman, Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo south, PDP) said: “This committee will not hesitate to invoke all constitutional provisions to compel agencies, including NIRSAL to appear, through the instrument of office of the Inspector General of Police. It is important to check all interventions; it will be totally out of place if NIRSAL is not here.”

Musa further said: “I think the committee is well guided on the reason why NIRSAL management must appear. We should write to NIRSAL to appear on Thursday, failure to do so, we shall not hesitate to invoke the constitution,” he said. “We have heard what is going on in NIRSAL; the managing director has been suspended.

“I put it that NIRSAL management, NIRSAL microfinance should appear on Thursday at 11am.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central, PDP) charged the Minister of State on the disbursement of survival funds, saying people who applied for a grant of N3.2 million for small scale enterprises, however, ended up with three hundred thousand naira and two hundred of fifty naira for Ondo and Oyo states respectively.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

