Senate summons NLNG for refusing to compensate 73 communities for acquired land

Orders Federal Ministry of Education to issue Sunday Akinwale NYSC exemption certificate

The Senate, gave the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) a one-week ultimatum to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions or face the consequences for failing to do so. The Senate issued the summons when the Chamber considered a report by the Ethics Committee on the refusal by the NLNG to pay compensation for lands acquired from 73 host communities in Rivers State. The report was against the backdrop of a petition received from one Chief Enyinna Onuegbu on behalf of the communities located in Obiafu, Soku to Bonny, respectively.

The consideration of the report was, however, stepped down midway by the Chamber, pending the outcome of the summons on NLNG. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while issuing the summons said, “Instead of just saying NLNG should go and pay 18 billion and at the end of the leadday nothing happens, let us give NLNG one more chance, and this should be by the Senate itself, not our committee.

“I am sure NLNG is listening. NLNG should appear within one week before our Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with their evidence of compensation. If they fail, then the Senate will take a decision on NLNG in this respect.” The Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central), in his presentation, said that, “following the incorporation of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), it acquired landed properties in Rivers State in 1996 spanning over 210 kiln for use as its pipelines Right of Way (ROW) which ended at the export terminal of the NLNG in Finima Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“That there were over 73 Communities and over 200 families whose hitherto agrarian source of livelihood were negatively impacted upon by the said acquisition; “That NLNG neither proved nor showed evidence to the Committee that it paid compensation to the 73 Communities for loss of use of their land to pipelines Right of Way (ROW); and that there was no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Communities and NLNG on future obligations in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility with the impacted communities; “That there was evidence that other Oil Companies such as Shell Petroleum Development Company, Totalfina Elf Petroleum Nigeria Ltd, Agip oil Corporation paid compensation for loss of use of land to their Host Communities; and “That the Communities were claiming the sum of N18,448,842,500,00 being compensation for the loss of use of their land as at May, 2020.” Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Federal Ministry of Education to forthwith issue one Mr. Sunday M. Akinwale a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

This was contained in a resolution reached sequel to the consideration of a report by the Ethics Committee on a petition received from Mr. Akinwale against the Minister of Education and the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps for nonrelease of his NYSC exemption letter. Akinyelure, in his presentation, stated that the petitioner “graduated with LLB (Hons.) in Law at the age of 41 and has proceeded to Bar 1 and 2 and has been called to the Nigerian Bar and he currently practices as partner at Lawville Chambers in Akure, Ondo State.

