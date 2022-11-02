News

Senate suspends Defence budget over minister's refusal to honour summons

The Senate, yesterday, suspended consideration of the 2023 budget for the Ministry of Defence over the failure of the Minister, Bashiru Magashi, to honour invitations sent to him by the Senate Adhoc Committee on the resuscitation of the Nigerian Naval ship, NNS Aradu. It is pertinent to note that NNS Aradu is the largest and most powerful of the fleet of the Navy.

The Senate Committee on Defence resolved to suspend consideration of the budget after an interjection by former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), drawing the attention of other members of the Committee to an earlier action of the Senate, summoning the Minister of Defence to come before its Ad-hoc Committee to give explanations concerning the Naval ship. Abdullahi reminded his colleagues that a motion was raised on the floor of the Senate Chamber in February on the need to resuscitate the NNS Aradu, which is Nigeria’s flagship.

He reminded the lawmakers that the Senate subsequently set up an Ad-hoc Committee chaired by him to interface with the Minister of Defence with a view to finding ways to resuscitate the grounded ship. Senator Abdullahi stated that the minister had refused to honour all three invitations forwarded to him by his Adhoc Committee in the last three months.

According to the committee, the naval ship is owned by only three countries of the world namely Germany, Argentina and Nigeria. Abdullahi said that the ship was designed to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity, pointing out that while other countries had maintained their flagship that represented the strength of the Navy, that of Nigeria remained grounded. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Aliyu Wamakko, who also spoke extensively on the need to urgently resuscitate the naval ship, asked the Minister of Defence to go with the budget and return only after he had cleared himself with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee.

 

