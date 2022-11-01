Senate suspends Defence budget over minister’s refusal to honour summons

The Senate, Tuesday, suspended consideration of the 2023 budget for the Ministry of Defence over the failure of the Minister, Bashiru Magashi, to honour invitations sent to him by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the resuscitation of the Nigerian Naval ship, NNS Aradu.

It is pertinent to note that NNS Aradu is the largest and most powerful of the fleet of the Navy.

The Senate Committee on Defence resolved to suspend consideration of the budget after an interjection by former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), drawing the attention of other members of the Committee to an earlier action of the Senate, summoning the Minister of Defence to come before its Ad-hoc Committee to give explanations concerning the Naval ship.

Abdullahi reminded his colleagues that a motion was raised on the floor of the Senate Chamber in February on the need to resuscitate the NNS Aradu, which is Nigeria’s flagship.

He reminded the lawmakers that the Senate subsequently set up an Ad-hoc Committee chaired by him to interface with the Minister of Defence with a view to finding ways to resuscitate the grounded ship.

Senator Abdullahi stated that the minister had refused to honour all three invitations forwarded to him by his Ad-hoc Committee in the last three months.

