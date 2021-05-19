News

Senate suspends plenary for constitution review

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate suspended plenary on Wednesday for one week, to enable its members participate in the zonal public hearing billed to hold across the country.
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated this at the commencement of plenary.
He noted that the exercise would hold in 12 centres across the country on May 26 and 27, 2021.
The politician also implored Nigerians to participate fully in the exercise, saying that the National Assembly had no pre-concieved agenda for the hearing.
He assured that the apex legislative Assembly would be opened to suggestions from Nigerians on how to move the country forward.

