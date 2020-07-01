Senate suspends plenary in honour of Osinowo

Chukwu David Abuja The Senate yesterday in accordance with its legislative tradition, suspended its plenary session in honour of its deceased member, Senator Adebayo Osiniwo.

The apex legislative chamber also resolved to hold a valedictory session today, where members would be given the opportunity to pay homage to their departed colleague.

The Senate decided to adjourn plenary shortly after approving the votes and proceeding of its last legislative session of June 11, 2020.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, had after the votes and proceedings were approved, regrettably alerted the Chamber of the death of Osinowo on June 15, 2020.

He also said that in keeping with the tradition of the upper chamber when its member dies, there would be no deliberations on any of the items on the Order Paper, and subsequently moved a motion that a minute silence be observed in honour of Osinowo.

“I want to formally announce the demise of one of us, our colleague, Senator Adebayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East in this hallowed chamber.

All of us are grieved by his demise coming at a time the nation is being ravaged by COVID-19. “In accordance with our tradition, I hereby move that the Senate observe a minute silence, adjourn plenary in his honour and suspend all legislative activities till Wednesday, the 1st of July, 2020”, he said.

