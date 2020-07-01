News

Senate suspends plenary in honour of Osinowo

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Chukwu David Abuja The Senate yesterday in accordance with its legislative tradition, suspended its plenary session in honour of its deceased member, Senator Adebayo Osiniwo.

 

The apex legislative chamber also resolved to hold a valedictory session today, where members would be given the opportunity to pay homage to their departed colleague.

 

The Senate decided to adjourn plenary shortly after approving the votes and proceeding of its last legislative session of June 11, 2020.

 

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, had after the votes and proceedings were approved, regrettably alerted the Chamber of the death of Osinowo on June 15, 2020.

 

He also said that in keeping with the tradition of the upper chamber when its member dies, there would be no deliberations on any of the items on the Order Paper, and subsequently  moved a motion that a minute silence be observed in honour of Osinowo.

 

“I want to formally announce the demise of one of us, our colleague, Senator Adebayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East in this hallowed chamber.

 

All of us are grieved by his demise coming at a time the nation is being ravaged by COVID-19. “In accordance with our tradition, I hereby move that the Senate observe a minute silence, adjourn plenary in his honour and suspend all legislative activities till Wednesday, the 1st of July, 2020”, he said.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Monday that it had apprehended six suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in the state, including, a female, Ogeneima Omoni, 24. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat, who made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, said the arrest was effected […]
News

APC faults Giadom’s ascension as chairman

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked holes in the exparte order allegedly granted in favor of Victor Giadom by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, which purportedly made him the acting national chairman of the party. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu ,yesterday said the court order on the […]
News

Group calls for ICT interventions against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTf) has called for more information technology intervention to tackle the impact of COVID-19 as most parts of Africa continue to ease lockdown protocols instituted by governments. It also tasked start-ups on the need to define strategies that are adaptable to current realities and at the same time establish guidelines for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: