Senate tackles, Fashola over deplorable state of federal roads

The Senate and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, are currently quarreling over alleged poor budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Works.

They also sharply disagreed yesterday over deplorable states of federal roads and the prioritisation of some constituency projects above others.

The Senate in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC Osun Central), alleged that the Works Minister blamed the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly for the deplorable state of federal roads in Benue South and poor budgetary allocations for road projects across the country.

However, Fashola in his reaction, wondered where the Senate’s spokesperson got his information from, claiming that he never said so to any person or group of persons.

Senator Basiru had in the statement titled: “Senate Debunks Minister’s Claim on Budgetary Allocations to Road Construction”, alleged that Fashola lied against the Senate in his office last Monday during a courtesy call on him by retired Generals and leaders of thought from Benue South senatorial district on the deplorable state of federal roads in the area.

Basiru in the statement alleged that Fashola told the Air Vice-Marshall Morganled delegation that the deplorable state of roads in that part of the country was caused by the Senate and in deed, the National Assembly through poor budgetary allocations.

Basiru accused the Minister of telling the delegation that the N600 billion proposed for road projects in the 2020 budget was not approved in any way despite prioritising the implementation of their constituency projects.

The statement reads in part: “The Senate has taken exception to a statement credited to Mr. Babatunde Raji Fasola, the Hon. Minister of Works that the National Assembly should be held responsible for the dilapidated state of federal roads in Benue State, describing it as a “fallacy of the highest order.

“The Hon. Minister was quoted to have made the allegation in his office in Abuja during a courtesy call by retired Generals and ‘other leaders of thought’ from Benue South senatorial district led by Air Vice-Marshal Morgan Monday, who came to complain about the deplorable state of roads in the senatorial district. “The Senate and the National Assembly can not and should not be held responsible for the dilapidated state of roads whether in Benue State or any part of the country.

“Putting the records straight, the Senate gave the figures of the 2020 proposal for capital expenditure as N265, 868 037,093 billion by the executive, which the National Assembly passed.

“The executive later brought a revised allocation of N256, 734,983,667 billion, which we also appropriated just as the N363, 266, 425, 976 billion capital expenditure proposed for the Ministry in the 2021 fiscal year, is being looked into.

“The Senate then wondered where the Hon. Minister got his figure of N600 billion from, which he said was the figure proposed to the National Assembly by his ministry and which was allegedly not supported or approved by the National Assembly

“On the Minister’s allusion and or allegation to prioritising constituency projects over other projects, the Senate affirmed that the Hon. Minister was merely calling a pity party and being sentimental, adding that the statement was made to set the National Assembly on collision course with the people they are democratically representing.

“It should be emphasised therefore that never has allocations specifically meant for other projects ever been diverted to constituency projects as constituency projects are having allocations in the budget.”

