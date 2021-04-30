Senate tackles Humanitarian minister over N32.4bn palliative

The Senate Committee on Special Duties, yesterday, tackled the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, for spending N32.4 billion allocated to her office for palliative provisions against COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) who first fired questions at the Minister, said that the Ministry was not doing enough in making Nigerians feel the impact of alleged interventions by the Ministry in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You are not doing enough as far as poverty eradication in the country is concerned. The modus operandi being adopted by your Ministry cannot, in anyway, help in fixing the country. Humanitarian intervention should be looked at more holistically”, he said. Also criticizing the Ministry on its modus operandi, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Biobarakuma Degi Eremionyo (APC, Bayelsa), said that the handouts being given out to some Nigerians as palliatives by the Ministry, could not in anyway, take them out of poverty line.

“Giving unemployed people N10,000 or even N20,000 for a month or two, cannot help them out of the poverty-related problems facing them. The handouts should be channelled into creation of employment for the unemployed”, he said. In an attempt to save the Minister from further attacks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), quickly intervened, telling the members that the interactive session was not on poverty eradication. He stressed that the Ministry made interventions as palliatives against COVID- 19 from the N32.4 billion earmarked for it out of the N500 billion appropriated by the National Assembly last year.

However, the Minister, in her response, said that only N2.4 billion was released to her Ministry from the N32.4 billion earmarked. She said the N2.4 billion was expended on feeding of school pupils even while schools were closed down last year and direct monetary interventions made to vulnerable Nigerians across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja).

