Senate tackles MDAs over $1.5 bn, €995m foreign loans

The Senate, Tuesday, tackled relevant agencies of the executive arm of government currently expecting foreign loans and also seeking approval for 2021 budget proposals.

The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had at an interface with the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Debt Management Office on 995million euros and $1.5billion foreign loan, ordered the establishments to furnish it with more details before approval.

And in a related development, the Committee on FCT, suspended approval of the N8.5billion 2021 budget proposal tabled before it by FCT – IRS.

The issue of the foreign loans being sought by the Federal Government for mechanized farming and execution of critical infrastructure across the 36 states of the federation in the effort to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the country came to the fire, when the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohmmamed Sabo Nanono and the Director-General of Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, failed to give satisfactory answer to the Committee on preparedness for the loans.

The Committee faulted the plan of actions tabled before it by the Minister of Agriculture, on the 995million euros loan, being sought for agricultural mechanization across the 774 local government areas in the country.

