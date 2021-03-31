Senate tackles MDAs over $1.5bn, 995m Euros foreign loans

…suspends approval of N8.5bn 2021 FCT-IRS budget

The Senate, yesterday, tackled relevant agencies of the executive arm of government currently expecting foreign loans and also seeking approval for 2021 budget proposals. The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had at an interface with the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Debt Management Office on 995million Euros and $1.5billion foreign loan, ordered the establishments to furnish it with more details before approval. In a related development, the Committee on FCT, suspended approval of the N8.5billion 2021 budget proposal tabled before it by FCT – IRS.

The issue of the foreign loans being sought by the federal government for mechanised farming and execution of critical infrastructure across the 36 states of the federation in the effort to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the country came to the fire, when the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohmmamed Sabo Nanono and the Director-General of Debt Management Office , Patience Oniha, failed to give satisfactory answer to the Committee on preparedness for the loans.

The committee faulted the plan of actions tabled before it by the Minister of Agriculture, on the 995million Euros loan, being sought for agricultural mechanization across the 774 local government areas in the country. The minister, in his submission said since out of the 92million hectares of cultivable land available in the country, only 34 million hectares were being currently utilized, 780 service centres had been set up across the country for the mechanized farming. He said: “The Ministry is seriously in bilateral partnership with Brazil where 300 tractors are to be bought and imported for the project this year once the loan is approved.

“The country as it is today , is in deficit of 60, 000 tractors , the reason why the Ministry is planning for procurement of 5,000 tractors every three , three years. All these plans of ours, are geared towards food security in the country the population of which will be 400 million in about 40years from now.” However, the Committee members from Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), Birma Enagi (APC, Niger South), Adelere Oriolowo (APC, Osun West), Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North), among others, told the Minister that implementation was always the problem with government programmed. Oriolowo, who is an Agricultural Engineer by profession, told the Minister that based on personal experience, the plans he tabled before them would not yield any positive results.

