News

Senate tackles NCDMB over $10bn Train 7 Project

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comments Off on Senate tackles NCDMB over $10bn Train 7 Project

The Senate yesterday tackled the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) over alleged breach of local content laws being carried out by SAIPEM in the execution of the $10 billion Train 7 gas project. SAIPEM (S.P.A) is an Italian multi-national Oil Field Services Company serving as the principal contractor involved in executing the Train 7 Project. The Committee on Local Content, chaired by Senator Teslim Folarin (APC, Oyo Central), summoned the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, for a meeting on the perceived regulatory negligence.

Folarin said at the beginning of the investigative session was sequel to failure of SAIPEM to defend allegations of violations of local content laws in the execution of the $10 billion gas project contract. He added: “SAIPEM appeared before this committee in December last year on alleged violations of local content laws in the execution of the $10billion Train 7 Project without any convincing defensive submissions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 finally arrives Marshall Islands

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Marshall Islands has reported its first cases of the coronavirus after two people who flew from Hawaii to a U.S. military base tested positive. The small Pacific nation had been among the last places in the world to have no reported cases of the virus, reports The Associated Press. The Office of the […]
News

NBC chair disowns broadcast code, says it’s an illegality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of the Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, has described the 6th National Broadcasting Code as an illegality perpetrated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and acting Director-General of the commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba. Bilbis made this known at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja. […]
News

2023: My presidency’ll restore dignity of Nigerians – Anyim

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Ayim Pius Anyim has assured Nigerians that his presidency would restore their hope in the country. Anyim, who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that a large number of Nigerians are losing hope in the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica