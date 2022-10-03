Senate tackles NUPRC for wrongful allocation of Atala Oil Field

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has come under severe attacks in the Senate over alleged revocation and wrongful re-allocation of Atala Marginal Oil Field (OML 46). The oil field said to be owned by the Bayelsa State Government, was reportedly re-allocated to Halkin Exploration and Production Company Limited (Halkin E&P).

Worried by the development, and in search of redress, the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, petitioned the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to intervene and resolve the matter.

Accordingly, the Senate Committee directed the management of NUPRC to produce a written directive from President Muhammadu Buhari, authorizing the re-allocation of the oil field to Halkin E&P.

The rift over the oil field started on April 6, 2020 when the then regulatory agency, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), revoked the operating licence of BOCL on the Marginal Oil Field on alleged lack of assets turn around for the nation in deriving maximum value from available resources therein.

However, the trio of BOCL, Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL), kicked against the revocation on the grounds that as original operators of the oil field, explorations and productions had been made and royalties paid into the account of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and that as at the time the field was purportedly revoked, the JV-partners had an outstanding 20,700 barrels of crude on the site.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in the heat of the protest, resolved to seek legal redress in overturning the revocation, especially in consideration of the resources already committed to the oil field by the Bayelsa State Government as owners of 51% equity.

Also, following the protest, President Buhari, in October 2020, directed the immediate “reinstatement” of the revoked licences on a discretionary basis to qualified companies, with consideration given to the previous operators of the respective fields subject to the demonstration of technical/ financial capacity and payment of applicable Good and Valuable Consideration (GVC).

Meanwhile, the then DPR through a letter dated February 28, 2021, signed by Auwalu Sarki, purportedly on behalf of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva, awarded the oil field to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited which is not among the previous operators,.

This seeming arbitrary action therefore prompted the petitions filed to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions by the shut out operators.

