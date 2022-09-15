Senate tasks SEC on incentives to attract young Nigerians

The Nigerian Senate has challenged the Securities and Exchange Commission to explore ways to further deepen the capital market in a bid to attract more local investors especially young Nigerians. The charge came as it commended SEC on its efforts so far in returning the Commission to profitability. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, gave the advice at the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF/ FSP interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance in Abuja. Senator Adeola while commending the management of the Commission for their efforts so far in turning around the fortunes of SEC, however, stated the need for more efforts in a bid to make the capital market more attractive to Nigerians. According to him, “you have done well, I must commend you.

I commend you for your efforts in repositioning that agency from a point of deficit after paying salaries to a point of profit now and to the extent of contributing to the coffers of government, I commend you. “But going forward, there is still a lot to be done at the SEC and I believe that you will try your best. So many people are not interested in the Nigerian capital market again, it is losing steam.

“Even though other world economies market no one is patronising them because it is not the best of times, but I want you to see ways by which you can encourage local investors to our capital market. “That is one area you should spread your tentacles to, let the young people know that if they put money in the market in the shortest possible time they can access their profit. You have done well, but there is always room for improvement. “It is that improvement we are trying to emphasise on now and we think you are getting it right now; we hope God will guide you in your quest to turn around the fortunes of the SEC.” Speaking earlier, the Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, told the senators that the Commission was 100 per cent self-funded agency of government and pays dues to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government under the Finance Act 2020 that has amended the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007.

