Senate tasks security agencies to prosecute apprehended terrorists, oil thieves

The Senate, Monday, urged heads of security agencies and the Judiciary to expeditiously prosecute apprehended terrorists and oil thieves across the country.

The Senate made the urge in Abuja during its leadership meeting with the military and intelligence chiefs to review the progress made in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The meeting which was a follow up to a similar one held early in August was presided over by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and attended by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the Deputy Senate Leader Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice.

Others were the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Minority Whip, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Chairman , Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Thompson Sekibo, Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn N’Allah.

Other personalities in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, the three Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Directors-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Department of State Services (DSS) and Commandant General of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) while the Acting Comptroller General of the Immigration Service was represented.

In his opening remarks before the meeting went into closed door session, the President of the Senate told the security chiefs that prosecuting the apprehended terrorists and the oil thieves, would give Nigerians the assurance that nobody was above the law by undermining the stability of the country or stealing her resources and go scot free.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...