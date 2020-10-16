News

Senate threatens MDAs with zero allocation

…to pass 2021 Budget December 3

…gives Nov deadline for budget defence lMoney bill passes second reading

The Senate, yesterday, threatened to deny funds to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, which failed to adhere strictly to the 2021 budget defence timetable. The threat was given by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remark at the end of the debate on the general principles of the 2021 Appropriation Bill. Lawan, who revealed that the budget defence would commence on Tuesday next week, also said that the exercise would end in the first week of November.

He pointed out that ministers were expected to appear in person for the budget defence, warning that any minister who failed to appear within the stipulated time frame would not get allocations for the ministry.

Lawan recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, while presenting the Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly last week Thursday, directed that ministers should come in person for the budget defence, urging for strict adherence. He also said that the early consideration and passage of the 2020 budget which returned the country’s budget cycle to January – December, had significantly improved the implementation of this year’s budget. According to him, the low implementation which characterised previous budgets has been significantly improved upon as evident in the 2020 budget, saying that ministries have recorded between 50 and 75 per cent implementation rates on capital projects across the country.

On monies generated by agencies of government, Lawan blamed the country’s low revenue earnings on the failure of revenue agencies to remit all sums to the Federation Account after collection. He, therefore, advocated improved revenue generation, collection and remittance methods as way of shoring up the nation’s revenue figures.

The Senate President announced that the relevant Committees would interface on a monthly basis with revenue generating agencies to evaluate their performance and device ways on how same can be improved where they underperform or fail to meet revenue targets. Lawan, while underscoring the importance of oversight by the National Assembly, harped on the need for the Federal Government to cut down on the cost of governance by merging some of its agencies.

“The responsibility of the National Assembly or Parliament is that whatever we appropriate is properly, economically and efficiently applied. This is an oversight function that we must continue to do. “Before we pass the 2021 budget, we should be able to know how much of the 2020 has been implemented. This is because some projects need to be rolled over to 2021, and we need to know the extent to which they have been funded in the 2020 financial year,” he said.

Subsequently, the 2021 Appropriation Bill passed second reading, and referred by the Senate President to the Committee on Appropriations, to do further legislative work and submit its report within four weeks. Meanwhile, the Senate has disclosed that it would pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill by December 3, 2020. The Chairman, Senate committee on Appropriations, Barau Jibrin, made the disclosure at a press briefing with chairmen of various Senate committees in attendance.

He noted that there would be a joint public hearing on the bill, to be conducted by both the Senate and the House of Representatives on the 9th and 10 of November. The lawmaker further explained that the various committees were expected to harmonize their reports from 11th to 18th of November.

Jibrin said that after harmonization, the Senate Committee on Appropriations would then compile all the reports from the committees from 19th November to December 2, leading to the consideration and passage of the bill on December 3.

