Senate threatens to arrest Aduda

…Foreign Affairs Perm Sec under fire over hidden N4.3bn vouchers

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Tuesday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, for failure to appear before it to explain alleged N4.3 billion hidden vouchers by the ministry.

The Committee had summoned Aduda as the chief accounting officer of the ministry, following the 2017 report of the Office of Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF).

The report revealed that a total of 289 vouchers under capital expenditure and 453 vouchers under overhead expenditure in sum of N3.05 billion and N1.3 billion respectively were not produced for audit when requested.

The Permanent Secretary, who was scheduled to appear on Tuesday before the Committee to respond to the issues raised by the Auditor General for the Federation, however, did not honour the invitation.

Aduda had in a letter submitted to the committee, dated March 15, explained that the ministry was still trying to compile the vouchers for the lawmakers to verify.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Matthew Uhroghide (PDP, Edo South), pointed out that the issues raised against the ministry were grevious and gave the permanent secretary 48 hours to appear before the committee or else the query issued by the OAuGF over the allegation would be sustained.

