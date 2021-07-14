News

Senate threatens to arrest CCT chairman for shunning c’ttee

The Senate, yesterday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar. The threat emerged on a day it was gathered that Umar had ambushed the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with an originating summons from the court, to stop it from further investigation on alleged assault he unleashed on one Clement Sagwak in March this year. Angered by the action of Umar, the committee described the originating summons as fruitless ambushing, and ordered the embattled Chairman, to unfailingly appear before it on July 27 this year or risk issuance of warrant of arrest on him.

