Senate threatens to arrest CCT chairman for shunning c’ttee

The Senate, yesterday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar. The threat emerged on a day it was gathered that Umar had ambushed the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with an originating summons from the court, to stop it from further investigation on alleged assault he unleashed on one Clement Sagwak in March this year. Angered by the action of Umar, the committee described the originating summons as fruitless ambushing, and ordered the embattled Chairman, to unfailingly appear before it on July 27 this year or risk issuance of warrant of arrest on him.
FG, states, LGs share N616.886bn in April
The three tiers of government- federal, states and 774 local government councils received the sum of N616.886 billion as revenue from the federation purse for April. The amount was approved for sharing by Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) , a statement issued on Friday by Director ( information), Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Henshaw […]
We must democratise access to Internet, Osinbajo tells govs
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday charged state governors in the country to democratise access to Internet facilities by keying into the Federal Government’s National Broadband plan aimed at ensuring Internet connectivity to all Nigerians by 2023. He also insisted that broadbandconnectivitywasnecessary for meaningful growth, prosperityandsecurityinthecountry. Osinbajo further hinted that the Federal Government under the […]
Nigeria Embassy in France hit by passport racketeering
•Officials engage third party to perpetrate fraud •Applicants pay between 150 and 500 euros for passports that normally cost 90 euros •We can’t comment as matter hasn’t been reported to us –Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Nigerian Embassy in France is currently hit by passport racketeering, following applicants’ claim of underhand dealings of some of […]
