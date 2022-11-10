News

Senate threatens to remove COREN from federal budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Works has threatened to remove the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) from the federal budget, saying that the organization was seen as a pipe where government money was siphoned. The Senate Committee on Works, chaired by Senator Adamu Aleiro, made the threat during the organisation’s 2023 budget defence, vowing to give the professional body a zero allocation in the 2023 fiscal year.

COREN attracted the wrath of the lawmakers, when its Registrar, Ademola Bello, was asked to defend how the 2022 budget allocation was utilised as well as the achievements of the body in the year under review but failed the expectations of the Committee members. Bello had told the Committee that his organization was tackling the menace of incessant building collapse across the country and that investigation conducted so far on collapsed buildings including that of a 21-storey building.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Telecoms: 27 firms return licences to NCC

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Many struggling to survive –Danbatta The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed worry over the poor state of many companies operating in the telecommunications sector. This is even as it disclosed that between 2018 and 2020, a total of 27 telecom operators have returned their licences to the regulator as they cease operation. While the […]
News Top Stories

…PDP throwing presidential ticket open tantamount to greed– Arogbofa

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The immediate past Secretary General of Afenifere, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, has described as greed the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw the contest for its presidential ticket open. According to Arogbofa, the party’s ticket ought to have been zoned to the south since the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure will be […]
News

World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF Continues The Covid-19 Support to Cross River State As Private sector coalition teams up to support State re-build back its 100-bed Isolation center destroyed by #ENDSARS Protest”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no news that the omicron variant of the COVID19 pandemic is affecting many countries in Africa with 46% of cases being detected in African countries. Beyond this, there has been a call globally to improve on vaccination especially in Nigeria to help the country overcome the mutating virus and control the expected 4th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica