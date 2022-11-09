News

Senate Threatens to remove COREN from federal budget

Posted on Author David Chukwu, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Works has threatened to remove the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) from the federal budget, saying that the organisation was seen as a conduit pipe where government money was siphoned.

The committee, chaired by Senator Adamu Aleiro, issued the threat during the organisation’s 2023 budget defence, vowing to give the professional body a zero allocation in the 2023 fiscal year.

COREN attracted the wrath of the lawmakers, when its Registrar, Engr. Ademola Bello, was asked to defend how the 2022 budget allocation was utilised as well as the achievements of the body in the year under review but failed the expectations of the committee members.

Engr. Bello had told the committee that his organisation was tackling the menace of incessant building collapses across the country and that investigations conducted so far on collapsed buildings including that of 21-storey building in Lekki, Lagos State, had shown that some COREN members were culpable and that the names of those involved in professional misconduct would soon be forwarded to the Inspector-General of Police for prosecution.

 

