News

Senate to Buhari: Declare bandits’ terrorists

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

*Calls for arrest, prosecution of their leaders

The Senate Wednesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare bandits as terrorists and wage total war against them wherever they were operating in Nigeria.

The apex legislative Assembly also urged President Buhari to give orders to the military to eliminate the terrorists by bombing their hideouts across the country.

The Senate further asked the President to immediately declare all known leadership of the bandits wanted, and track them wherever they were for arrest and prosecution.

These resolutions were made by the Red Chamber following its consideration of a motion on banditry in Sokoto, sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East).

While presenting the motion, the lawmaker lamented that Sokoto East Senatorial District had become a safe haven for bandits, following a crackdown on them by the military in Zamfara State.

He expressed his concern that last Saturday, 21 security personnel were killed in Dama and Gangara villages by bandits.

The lawmaker disclosed that out of those killed, 15 of them were soldiers; three mobile police officers and three members of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), in addition to the yet to be ascertained number of civilians from neighbouring villages.

He said: “This has gone to portray the seriousness of the problem which requires concerted and urgent action by the declaration of total war on banditry. Losing such numbers of trained security personnel will further deplete the numerical strength of the security personnel we have in the country, therefore jeopardizing the security architecture of the country.”

He added that most of the bandits had relocated to Sabon Bimini and Isa local governments due to the sustained military operation at the Zamfara axis, observing that while the crackdown on the bandits was taking place in Zamfara State, no concrete measures had been taken in Sokoto State, leaving it totally exposed to the activities of bandits.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, commended the efforts of the Armed Forces in the sustained fight against insecurity in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CAN blames Buhari for Nigeria’s woes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, yesterday, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s woes, saying the President is incompetent to lead the country.   The CAN President said Buhari has failed to take drastic steps in solving the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria, insisting that the […]
News

Wike blames Imoke’s leadership style for PDP crisis in C’River

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke for the crisis that has engulfsed the Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as mounting criticism of the leadership style of former governor persists.   Wike had in his remarks that was supposed to […]
News

U.S. Consulate, stakeholders proffer solutions to Lagos gridlock

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The perennial traffic congestion in Lagos State was the focus of discussion at the Lagos Transportation and Traffic webinar organised by the United States Consulate General in Lagos Tuesday. The virtual event, which drew stakeholders in the transportation industry, government officials, scholars, and media practitioners, was themed “The never-ending story, Lagos traffic congestion: What can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica