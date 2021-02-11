Senate to Buhari: Declare state of emergency on insecurity

…rolls out measures to tackle challenges

The Senate, yesterday, warned that Nigeria was on the brink of a civil war given the worsening state of insecurity across the country. It has, therefore, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on national security to save Nigeria from the forces threatening its corporate existence.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also urged Buhari and the security forces to flush out all armed foreign herders and other criminal elements who have invaded Nigeria and have been terrorising the country. The senators argued that since security agencies and government officials had consistently claimed that most of the killer herdsmen were not citizens of Nigeria, the least that should be done was to flush them out of the country.

The lawmakers, who expressed frustration over the escalating state of insecurity in the country, and the failure of the Federal Government to firmly tackle the situation, also insisted that the most effective way of addressing the present situation was creation of State Police.

These resolutions followed a prolonged debate on a motion titled: “General Insecurity in Nigeria” brought to the floor by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice and co-sponsored by104 other legislators. In the lead debate, Boroffice chronicled the various security developments across the country in the recent weeks and stressed the urgent need for drastic and result-oriented actions to be taken to address the precarious security situation before it consumed the nation.

At the end of his presentation, senators took turn to express their views and to proffer solutions to the aggravating situation, with many of them lamenting and regretting that Senate resolutions on security had always fallen on deaf ears of the Executive arm. Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South) lamented what she described as the hypocrisy of those at the helm of affairs in handling the security menace in the country.

Olujimi said that if the Federal Government had been serious, it would have declared the security situation as a national emergency. “We are living in denial on the state of insecurity in the country. And I think that it is necessary we declared a state of emergency on the country’s security like we did with the COVID- 19 because insecurity has more casualty figures in Nigeria than COVID-19,” she said. Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa) argued that the motion was not properly titled, stating that the caption would have been “menace of Fulani Herdsmen in Nigeria.”

Yaroe said that most of the incidences of terrorism happening across the country were being perpetrated by the Fulani herders. He also alleged that the killer herdsmen were being backed by the Federal Government to engage in atrocious behaviour without fear of arrest, prosecution or punishment.

However, the Senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, took a swipe at the Ondo State Government’s decision to evict Fulani herders from its forest reserves over their alleged roles in kidnapping and violence in the state.

“It is unfortunate that despite the provisions of the 1999 Constitution which guaranteed Nigerians to live and conduct their businesses from any part of the country, some political leaders would go ahead to ask some Nigerians to leave some parts of the country,” Adamu said.

Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), however, countered Adamu’s position, describing it as an attempt to trivialise the issue. Abaribe explained that contrary to Adamu’s remarks, no Nigerian was sent out from any part of the country. “Only criminals were asked to leave forest reserves and all criminals operating in the country must be flushed out,” he said. On his part, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) reminded the Senate on the need for the observance of constitutional provisions that prohibit trespass into other people’s lands.

Bamidele maintained that state governors should be empowered to decisively deal with criminals and others who violated the constitutional provisions in respect to trespass. Similarly, Senator Smart Adeyemi criticized the N500 billion earmarked by the Federal Government for the purchase of COVID- 19 vaccine.

Adeyemi said that the money should have been channelled to solving the security prob-lem which, according to him, was worse than the COVID-19 pandemic. “What Nigeria needs is to spend that N500 billion on security and not on COVID- 19 vaccines. And President Muhammadu Buhari should get it clear: It is not out of place for him to ask for international support to deal with the insecurity in the country,” he said. At the end of the debate, the Senate, in addition to positions canvassed by individual senators, urged the Federal Government to press for a review of the ECOWAS Protocol on free movement of people within the subregion.

The Senate also urged President Buhari to direct the National Security Adviser, the new Service Chiefs and the Inspector- General of Police to devise a way of restructuring the nation’s security architecture as well as boost the disposition of forces for more effective counter measures against the current security challenges.

They also urged the state governors to re-invigorate rural governance and convene state-wide intercommunal conclaves and dialogues to promote local conflict resolution and inter-ethnic harmony. The Senate further urged the Federal Government to immediately embark on an operation to checkmate proliferation of firearms and enforce the laws against illegal possession of firearms by arresting, disarming and punishing anyone in illegal possession of arms.

It equally urged the state governors to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is a modern scheme designed to eliminate transhumance in order to prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria. The Red Chamber also urged the security agencies to actively deploy drones and helicopters to monitor forests and other ungoverned areas in Nigeria, to identify illegal camps of armed bandits.

It asked the Federal Government to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to police and monitor our borders using technology to check illegal immigrants and checkmate smuggling of firearms and light weapons. The Senate finally urged the Federal Government to resuscitate and inaugurate the National Task Force (Commission) to combat the proliferation of Light Weapons, Small Arms and Ammunition. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, warned politicians against ethnicising the spate of insecurity in the country.

He warned that doing so was capable of inciting widespread bloodshed among the various ethnic groups in Nigeria. According to him, the issue of insecurity remains one that the National Assembly will continue to debate, as it affects the welfare of Nigerians.

He, however, emphasized the need for more funding to the military to enable it tackle the spate of widespread insecurity in several states across the geo-political zones, as a result of the growing activities of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers.

Lawan further warned politicians against making unguarded comments capable of throwing the country into flames and dividing Nigerians along ethnic lines, adding that the fight against criminality remains the responsibility of security agencies to address.

“We have to address criminality, we have to defeat criminality, but we also have to nip in the bud that desire and excitement sometimes of people speaking as champions of their tribes and ethnic groups. “We are simply leaders, and the people of this country expect us to keep them united, and this is a responsibility that we will account for to the people, and to God Almighty who created us and made us leaders,” the Senate President said.

