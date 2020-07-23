News

Senate to Buhari: Present 2021 budget by September

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure early presentation of the 2021 appropriation bill to the National Assembly, to facilitate timely passage of the budget. The Senate also expressed its desire and readiness to receive the 2021 fiscal estimates by the end of September, so that the National Assembly could pass the bill before the end of 2020. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated the expectation and position of the apex legislative chamber on the budget while presiding over the plenary session at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. Lawan spoke after referring President Buhari’s 2021–2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) request to the Senate Committees on Finance, and National Planning for further legislative action.

He directed the two committees to engage the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the MTEF/FSP document, stressing the need for the parliament to support the revenue generating agencies to meet the expected revenue targets of the government.

He said: “The request of Mr. President and C-in-C is referred to the two committees, Senate Committees on Finance; Budget and National Planning, with Finance as the lead committee. “This Senate is giving the committee four weeks within which to work very closely with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and particularly engagement with the revenue generating agencies where we are expecting them to meet their targets. “We need to ensure that they have all the support that they require from the National Assembly, particularly the Senate to meet their targets.

“Meanwhile, the executive should continue to work on the preparations for the 2021 budget, and by this, we are also equally committed to ensuring that we receive the budget estimates at the end of September and that we are able to consider the budget and get it passed before the end of December to repeat what we did for budget 2020.” The Senate President further mandated the committees to thoroughly work on the MTEF/ FSP documents and submit their report to the chamber within four weeks, for consideration and approval.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]
News Top Stories

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N651.184bn for June

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The three tires of governments – federal, states and local government councils – shared N651.184 billion as share of federation revenue in June.   The virtual session conducted over the weekend was chaired by Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, a statement issued by AGF’s Director (Press), Henshaw Ogubike, said. In June, statutory revenue […]
News

Ize-Iyamu alleges Obaseki seeking N20bn loan to fund campaign

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Godwin Obaseki to obtain N20 billion bond loan from financial institutions to pursue his secondterm ambition after allegedly draining the state treasury. In a statement signed by Mr. John […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: