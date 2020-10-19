Senate to consider PIB tomorrow

The Senate will consider for approval tomorrow, the report of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The bill has been pending in the National Assembly since 2009, when it was first introduced, when the first draft was submitted to the apex legislative institution. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, had at a recent interactive session with the leadership of the National Assembly on the objectives of the bill, appealed to the lawmakers to expeditiously pass the bill.

Stakeholders in the oil industry believe that if and when passed into law, the PIB would help to revolutionize the nation’s economy, even as the value of oil drastically diminishes as a major source of revenue globally. Various interest groups and individuals have been expressing concerns that vested political interests were the responsible for the bill not becoming law in the last 10 years. However, the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly had consistently declared the readiness of the current assembly to break the jinx and pass the bill.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, told Nigerians last week, that the Red chamber would consider the contentious bill, just as he promised that the legislation would be passed by Ninth assembly.

Similarly, the Senate will tomorrow, suspend plenary after consideration of the Petroleum Industry Bill, to enable its Standing Committees commence defence of the 2021 budget estimates by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government. Lawan disclosed this after the Senate passed for second reading the 2021 Appropriations Bill which presently before the National Assembly for consideration.

