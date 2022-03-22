News

Senate to debate Federal High Court ruling on Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act

The Senate, will on Wednesday, debate the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abia State, which nullified the controversial Section 84 (12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The decision of the apex legislative Assembly to debate the ruling was made following a point of order raised by Senator George Thompson Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), who drew the attention of the Chamber to the matter.

Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, requires ministers, head of agencies and other political appointees to resign before participating in primaries, convention and other electoral activities.

However, the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, on Friday last week nullified the Section, claiming that it was in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike, in a judgment, held that the Section of the Act was “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the constitution.”

Accordingly, the court ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation to “forthwith delete the said Subsection 12 of Section 84 from the body of the Electoral Act.”

Justice Anyadike in the Suit FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 held that Sections 66(1), 107(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution already stipulated that appointees of government seeking to contest elections were only to resign at least 30 days to the date of the election.

According to her, any other law that mandates such appointees to resign or leave the office at any time before that was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null and void to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the constitution.

However, citing Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders on Personal Explanation, Senator George Thompson Sekibo challenged the judgment of the court on Section 84(12).

He argued that Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowered the National Assembly by virtue of its provisions to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of Nigeria.

He noted that Section 228 listed such functions to include making laws to ensure internal democracy within political parties.

 

