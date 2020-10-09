News

Senate to debate PIB October 20

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate will on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, debate the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly last week. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this yesterday, shortly before the chamber adjourned plenary.

According to Lawan, early debate on the bill is expected to avert any delay in consideration, resulting from the upper chamber’s decision to suspend plenary for one month to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government defend their respective budgets for the year 2021.

He pointed out that the bill, after the debate on the floor by lawmakers, would then pass for second reading and be referred to the Joint Committeeson Petroleum; and Gas for further legislative work. “For the PIB, we need to get the document to our Joint Committee before we suspend plenary. Otherwise, the document will remain unattended to throughout the time that we would be handling the budget; and that means we can only come back to it around November or December, and that would be late.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari, North-East and the Uncommon Transformation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On the 28th of July, 2020, Nigerian governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his achievements in securing the lives and properties of Nigerians. This by no means is a significant development given its emphasis by the Constitution and how past administrations have failed in that […]
News

Edo 2020: PDP aspirant, Ikhine, steps down for Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A head of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline aspirant of the party, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.       Obaseki last week defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification by the National […]
News

‘No silver bullet for coronavirus’, says WHO

Posted on Author Reporter

  There may never be a “silver bullet” to beat coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while work on an “effective” vaccine is under way in several countries, a perfect one to end the pandemic may never be found, reports Sky News. Across the globe, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: