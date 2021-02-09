News Top Stories

Senate to debate worsening farmers, herders’ clashes today

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), yesterday, said that the Senate would today on resumption of plenary, thoroughly debate worsening violent clashes between herders and farmers across the country in order to proffer lasting solution to the menace.

 

This was as the Senate Minority Caucus was preparing to resist the proposed confirmation of the formal Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Tukur Buratai and four others for appointment as non-career ambassadors.

 

 

However, the Leader of the Senate, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said that the jurisdiction to confirm or reject the former Service Chiefs, nominated for diplomatic positions by President Muhammadu Buhari was that of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. On the deteriorating herders/ farmers crisis in the country,

 

Abdullahi said that a motion for debate on the matter, particularly the recent ones that happened in Ondo and Oyo States, was already prepared by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North).

 

The politician pointed out that the problem was largely local, and required local solutions, which could be given by respective state and local government councils in the country.

 

“The Senate is disturbed that such crisis in addition to armed banditry and Boko Haram insurgency , remain unabated and there can’t be development where there is no peace; the very reason , state actors at the grassroots need to be more involved in stopping them “, he said .

 

The Leader noted that interventions from all fronts against the crises were urgently required as ethnic enterpreneurs were trying to take advantage of the ugly situation to cause serious harm to the corporate existence of the country.

 

His words: “With some kind of ethnic colouration of the Herders / Farmers clashes , urgent attention is required at various levels of government to prevent them from further escalation .

 

“These are kind of crises that must be addressed promptly and squarely in preventing ethnic entrepreneurs from hijacking the whole situation and putting the country in danger .

 

“There are existential issues that have set communities that have hitherto lived together peacefully, against each other either for political advantage or political matters. I think these are issues that should be resolved at the local level either through dialogue anchored on the spirit of give and take.

 

“Whatever crises that are involved should be resolved by political leaders at appropriate levels, be it at the National Assembly, at the level of the Governors, local Government and even councillorship level where state actors are expected to sit down with their people, so that a lot of these issues can be articulated and addressed by the local population.

 

“In fact, this is what the governors at their levels should do and not always running to the Presidency, to solve one dispute here and there. This is a federation and we are all politically responsible leaders. I can assure you that in no distant time, these intercommunual conflagrations would be resolved.

 

“So, hopefully, Tuesday or Wednesday this week, a general motion that will be sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borrofice, will be debated on the floor of the Senate “.

 

Commenting on the confirmation of the former Service Chiefs as ambassadorial nominees, the leader said: “Communications for the confirmation would be read hopefully by the Senate President tomorrow and whatever happens, we will pass it on to the committee on foreign affairs and then the committee on foreign affairs will now do its deliberation.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

